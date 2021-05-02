Further seven projects to receive £16,900 from community benefit fund

Cullivoe Up Helly Aa Committee in Yell will receive £5,000 towards the cost of renovating the galley shed.

Community funds raised from the Viking Energy windfarm have been awarded to another seven projects totalling £16,900.

During April, the Shetland Community Benefit fund has supported projects in Whalsay, Yell, Fetlar, Burra, Walls and Northmavine.

The largest award for £10,000 went to the Brough Lodge Trust (see story here).

Cullivoe Up Helly Aa Committee in Yell will receive £5,000 towards the cost of renovating the galley shed.

Royal Voluntary Service groups in Whalsay, Northmavine and Walls are to receive a total of £900 to support social events once Covid restrictions ease.

The Australian-themed Outpost in East Burra is to get £500 towards an accessible aviary.

Burravoe Parent Council in Yell has been awarded £500 towards the cost of its new polycrub, which will educate children about growing food and working with others.

A total of £63,800 has been awarded through the scheme since it started in February, supporting projects worth a total value of over £158,500.

Visit www.scbf.org.uk/ags for more details.