News

Unst museums ‘delighted’ to be reopening next month

Andrew Hirst 4 hours 19 min ago 0
Unst museums ‘delighted’ to be reopening next month 
The historic sixareen Far Haaf at her regular home at the Unst Boat Haven.

Two Unst museums are set to open to visitors next month having been forced to close all last season due to the pandemic. 

Unst Heritage Centre and Boat Haven will be reopening their doors on Thursday, 3rd June.

The heritage centre said on Facebook it was “delighted” to make the announcement,

“We look forward to welcoming everyone back and hope you will enjoy your visits,” it added.

Initially, opening will be restricted to 11am-4pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The museums will be operating under Covid guidelines, including requirements to follow strict social distancing and cleaning protocols as per current regulations.

Entry to both museusm is free. 

The museums are dedicated to the cultural heritage and history of Britain’s northerly island in Britain.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.