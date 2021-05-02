Unst museums ‘delighted’ to be reopening next month 

The historic sixareen Far Haaf at her regular home at the Unst Boat Haven.

Two Unst museums are set to open to visitors next month having been forced to close all last season due to the pandemic.

Unst Heritage Centre and Boat Haven will be reopening their doors on Thursday, 3rd June.

The heritage centre said on Facebook it was “delighted” to make the announcement,

“We look forward to welcoming everyone back and hope you will enjoy your visits,” it added.

Initially, opening will be restricted to 11am-4pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The museums will be operating under Covid guidelines, including requirements to follow strict social distancing and cleaning protocols as per current regulations.

Entry to both museusm is free.

The museums are dedicated to the cultural heritage and history of Britain’s northerly island in Britain.