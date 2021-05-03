News

Famous TV chef filming in isles

3 hours 9 min ago 0
Photo: Frankie's Fish and Chips.

Celebrity chef Phil Vickery is filming in the isles this week.

Mr Vickery, who is the resident chef on ITV’s This Morning, was at Frankie’s Fish and Chip shop in Brae on Sunday.

Taste of Shetland shared the post on Facebook, saying that a number of their member businesses would be participating in This Morning filming with Mr Vickery this week.

And Busta House Hotel wrote on Facebook on Monday that they had a stressful start to the day cooking for “a very well-known television chef”.

They told folk to keep an eye for the hotel appearing on “a certain ITV morning programme”.

Taste of Shetland said they would be sharing an update of Mr Vickery’s live broadcast from the isles soon.

