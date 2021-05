Labour's candidate for the Holyrood elections Martin Kerr

An appeal has been made for the next parliament to prioritise a recovery in children’s education.

The call from Labour candidate Martin Kerr comes after prolonged disruption to schooling as a result of the pandemic.

Mr Kerr said the SNP’s “defining mission” of independence had meant everything else was put on the backburner.

He argued that educational standards had fallen and inequality entrenched.