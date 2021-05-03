News

Nugent claims Sturgeon’s comments on Norway deal ‘betray lack of knowledge’ on fishing issues

Andrew Hirst 1 hour 46 min ago 0
Nugent claims Sturgeon’s comments on Norway deal ‘betray lack of knowledge’ on fishing issues
Brian Nugent.

Restore Scotland candidate Brian Nugent has criticised the First Minister’s comments on a fishing deal, which he claimed “betrayed a lack of knowledge” on the issue.

Mr Nugent, who is standing in Shetland, said Nicola Sturgeon’s comments about the failure to strike a deal with Norway, where “not only boring but … plain wrong”.

As previously reported, the UK and Norway failed to reach a deal on fishing rights last week.

But while Ms Sturgeon echoed concerns raised by the UK industry, saying the Tories “Brexit betrayal” was “utterly shameful”, Scottish fishermen have taken a different stance.

Shetland Fishermen’s Association  welcomed the news, as it meant Norwegian fleets would no longer be able to access local waters.

Mr Nugent also highlighted the view of the the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation, which felt its members had not benefited from the previous EU-Norway deal.

He said: ‘Is it too much to expect the First Minister to back Scottish interests rather than continue her Brexit-bad approach?

“Not only boring, but, particularly on this issue, just plain wrong.”

Mr Nugent said the SNP had “lost course” and it was time to “steer for Scottish interests”.

“The EU is now a foreign player and should be treated as such,” he added.

“We are out of the EU, let us keep it that way.’

“Restore Scotland advocates Scottish waters for the exclusive use of local boats. “

​​​​​​​

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.