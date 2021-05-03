Nugent claims Sturgeon’s comments on Norway deal ‘betray lack of knowledge’ on fishing issues

Brian Nugent.

Restore Scotland candidate Brian Nugent has criticised the First Minister’s comments on a fishing deal, which he claimed “betrayed a lack of knowledge” on the issue.

Mr Nugent, who is standing in Shetland, said Nicola Sturgeon’s comments about the failure to strike a deal with Norway, where “not only boring but … plain wrong”.

As previously reported, the UK and Norway failed to reach a deal on fishing rights last week.

But while Ms Sturgeon echoed concerns raised by the UK industry, saying the Tories “Brexit betrayal” was “utterly shameful”, Scottish fishermen have taken a different stance.

Shetland Fishermen’s Association welcomed the news, as it meant Norwegian fleets would no longer be able to access local waters.

Mr Nugent also highlighted the view of the the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation, which felt its members had not benefited from the previous EU-Norway deal.

He said: ‘Is it too much to expect the First Minister to back Scottish interests rather than continue her Brexit-bad approach?

“Not only boring, but, particularly on this issue, just plain wrong.”

Mr Nugent said the SNP had “lost course” and it was time to “steer for Scottish interests”.

“The EU is now a foreign player and should be treated as such,” he added.

“We are out of the EU, let us keep it that way.’

“Restore Scotland advocates Scottish waters for the exclusive use of local boats. “

​​​​​​​