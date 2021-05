Mousa Broch, Old Scatness and Jarlshof have made the shortlist.

The Mousa Broch should now be within easy reach of visitors, thanks to a decision to restart runs of the Mousa boat.

Covid-19 had played havoc with the vessel’s schedule last year, with restrictions meaning the boat had to be kept under lock and key.

But the vessel is now running with a maximum of 30 passengers at a time to allow for social distancing.

Hand sanitisers are being provided, and passengers are being asked to wear face coverings.