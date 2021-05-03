‘We told you, we’d be back’ … Mareel prepares for mid-May re-opening

Mareel has posted a film-referencing confirmation that it will re-open its doors on Friday, 21st May.

The cinema and entertainment venue has been closed to the public since the end of December.

But with Scotland set to move into level two restrictions on Monday, 17th May, cinemas will be able to re-open.

In reference to The Terminator, Mareel posted on Monday: “We told you, we’d be back…”

They encouraged filmgoers to “round up the usual suspects” for the return of the Lerwick cinema next month.

Screenplay co-curator Mark Kermode described Mareel as “just spectacular” and “a fabulous place” in March, after it was included on Time Out’s list of ‘Planet Earth’s most heavenly picture houses’.

Mr Kermode said he was “very proud” to see the Shetland Arts cinema in the top 50.