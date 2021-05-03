News

‘We told you, we’d be back’ … Mareel prepares for mid-May re-opening

8 hours 15 min ago 0
‘We told you, we’d be back’ … Mareel prepares for mid-May re-opening

Mareel has posted a film-referencing confirmation that it will re-open its doors on Friday, 21st May.

The cinema and entertainment venue has been closed to the public since the end of December.

But with Scotland set to move into level two restrictions on Monday, 17th May, cinemas will be able to re-open.

In reference to The Terminator, Mareel posted on Monday: “We told you, we’d be back…”

They encouraged filmgoers to “round up the usual suspects” for the return of the Lerwick cinema next month.

Screenplay co-curator Mark Kermode described Mareel as “just spectacular” and “a fabulous place” in March, after it was included on Time Out’s list of ‘Planet Earth’s most heavenly picture houses’.

Mr Kermode said he was “very proud” to see the Shetland Arts cinema in the top 50.

Photo: Shetland Arts.
TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

New arts training on offer
News

New arts training on offer

Professional development training is being offered to performance artists to help them better use streaming equipment and online broadcast channels. The opportunity is being provided…

February 26, 2021 | 4.08pm
0
READ FULL STORY
logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.