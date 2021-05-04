Busy night for coastguard helicopter

Click on image to enlarge.

The Sumburgh-based coastguard helicopter had a busy night on Monday evening when it had two call-outs virtually back to back.

An offshore worker had to be airlifted from an offshore installation north west of the isles.

The coastguard crew received a call at around five thirty.

The patient was airlifted and taken to Tingwall Airport, before being transferred by ambulance to the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick.

Shetland Coastguard say the job was done by 7.30pm. But the helicopter was quickly dispatched again to pick up a patient in Yell.

The casualty was flown south to Aberdeen for treatment, once the aircraft had been refuelled.