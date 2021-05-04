News

Busy night for coastguard helicopter

Ryan Taylor 11 hours 7 min ago 0
Busy night for coastguard helicopter
Click on image to enlarge.

The Sumburgh-based coastguard helicopter had a busy night on Monday evening when it had two call-outs virtually back to back.

An offshore worker had to be airlifted from an offshore installation north west of the isles.

The coastguard crew received a call at around five thirty.

The patient was airlifted and taken to Tingwall Airport, before being transferred by ambulance to the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick.

Shetland Coastguard say the job was done by 7.30pm. But the helicopter was quickly dispatched again to pick up a patient in Yell.

The casualty was flown south to Aberdeen for treatment, once the aircraft had been refuelled.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.