Highland Amateur Cup off for second year

The Highland Amateur Cup.

The most prestigious football trophy in the Highlands and Islands, the Highland Amateur Cup, has been cancelled for a second consecutive year.

The Scottish Amateur Football Association (SAFA) made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that “due to the continuing uncertainty” the knockout cup competition would not go ahead this year.

Last year’s Covid cancellation was only the first time in 42 years the cup had not been contested.

It is expected to return in the 2022 season.

Lerwick Spurs reached the final in 2018, only losing after extra-time to Pentland United, while Whitedale knocked the town side out of the competition a year later.

They eventually succumbed to Staxigoe United in the quarter-finals.

The SAFA made the decision less than a fortnight before competitive senior football is due to resume across the country, with friendlies due to be played in the isles on Monday, 17th May.

The competitive campaign will get under way on Friday, 21st May.

