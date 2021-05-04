Hrossey diverts to Scrabster after propeller is fouled

The NorthLink ferry Hrossey. Photo: Mark Berry

The NorthLink ferry Hrossey fouled a propeller on her way to Aberdeen Harbour on Tuesday morning, which prevented her from being able to dock.

Poor weather at the time also hampered her attempts to reach the harbour.

The vessel has now been diverted to Scrabster, where she is expected to arrive at around 8pm tonight.

NorthLink’s managing director Stuart Garrett said: “On approach into Aberdeen this morning, the MV Hrossey sustained a fouled propeller which, combined with adverse weather conditions at the harbour, prevents us docking in Aberdeen.

“Following a review of all options, we have diverted MV Hrossey to Scrabster.

“She is expected to arrive by around 8pm tonight and divers will attend.

“We are currently making arrangements for onward travel for the passengers on board, and thank them for the understanding and patience they have shown.”