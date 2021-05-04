Inspirational fundraiser crosses finish line to complete Captain Tom challenge

Cancer survivor Lauren Tulloch has completed her gruelling 100 lap Captain Tom Moore challenge, raising more than £11,500 for Teenage Cancer Trust in the process.

Ms Tulloch, 26, took on the charity effort only months after beginning to learn to walk again following bowel cancer treatment.

She completed 100 laps of her sister Yvette Adamson’s house in Yell over the weekend.

Writing on Facebook, she said she felt like she was “doing laps for weeks”.

Lauren Tulloch (right) with her sister Yvette Adamson.

Despite having to strap up her foot because it was in so much pain, she managed to finish the final few laps to complete the challenge on Monday.

She thanked everyone who had donated to the fundraiser, which had raised an incredible £11,679 by Monday afternoon.

That came despite Ms Tulloch setting an initial aim of just £250, before raising it to £800 when she hit her first target in less than 30 minutes.

More than 545 people have donated to the fundraiser so far.

Anyone still wishing to donate to Ms Tulloch’s fundraiser can do so by following this link: https://www.facebook.com/donate/239445914533626/10219579313689024/