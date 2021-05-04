News

Praise for business behind new butcher’s shop, which has gone from ‘strength to strength’

Andrew Hirst 10 hours 58 min ago 0
Praise for business behind new butcher’s shop, which has gone from ‘strength to strength’
The site of the new butcher shop. Photo: Google.

Plans for a butcher’s shop in Lerwick have won the support of community leaders, who praised the business for going from “strength to strength”.

Sound Service Station’s application for the site at Rudda Park in Oversund Road was discussed by Lerwick Community Council last night (Monday).

Vice chairman Gary Robinson said the proposals were similar to the original intention of the retail park and recommended it for approval.

“It’s really good to see this business going from strength to strength and employing folk in the area,” he added.

Council chairman Jim Anderson gave the project “10 out of 10 as far as that goes”.

He said it was “good to have a butcher’s back in the town”.

Last year Sound Service Station said they were “excited to announced” plans for an “exclusive and independent butcher”.

The new shop plans follows on from the success of that project.

It will be located next to the existing Blydoit fish shop.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.