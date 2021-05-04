Praise for business behind new butcher’s shop, which has gone from ‘strength to strength’

The site of the new butcher shop. Photo: Google.

Plans for a butcher’s shop in Lerwick have won the support of community leaders, who praised the business for going from “strength to strength”.

Sound Service Station’s application for the site at Rudda Park in Oversund Road was discussed by Lerwick Community Council last night (Monday).

Vice chairman Gary Robinson said the proposals were similar to the original intention of the retail park and recommended it for approval.

“It’s really good to see this business going from strength to strength and employing folk in the area,” he added.

Council chairman Jim Anderson gave the project “10 out of 10 as far as that goes”.

He said it was “good to have a butcher’s back in the town”.

Last year Sound Service Station said they were “excited to announced” plans for an “exclusive and independent butcher”.

The new shop plans follows on from the success of that project.

It will be located next to the existing Blydoit fish shop.