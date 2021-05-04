Screenplay set for September return

Shetland Arts annual film festival Screenplay will return at the beginning of September.

The event was cancelled last year due to Covid restrictions, but will be held between the 1st and 5th September this year.

Long-term collaborator Kathy Hubbard is coming out of retirement to co-curate the festival alongside festival stalwarts Mark Kermode and Professor Linda Ruth Williams.

Showcasing films from the isles and further afield, popular Screenplay staples such as the Look North, Family Favourites and HomeMade sections are set to return.

More details about the festival are due to be announced shortly.

The festival was last held in 2019, with actor Sanjeev Bhaskar and documentary film-maker Jeanie Finlay making the trip north to showcase their works.

Previous guests at the festival have included Bill Nighy, Nick Park and Timothy Spall.