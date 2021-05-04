Virtual Relay for Life to take place this month

The survivors' lap of honour during 2012's record-breaking Relay for Life. Photo: Kevin Jones

A virtual Relay for Life event will take place on Saturday, 29th May, due to coronavirus restrictions.

The full event is expected to return next year.

The Relay for Life committee said all teams were being asked to what they could to keep the cash rolling in for Cancer Research UK at a time when fundraising had been almost halted.

The aim is to raise as much money as possibly during May, June and July, with a prize for the team that raises the most money in that time.

The committee are keen to ensure that key elements of the Relay go ahead on Saturday, 29th May, including the survivors’ celebration.

Any survivors who want to take part in a fun video are being asked to contact Sarah Moore by emailing shetlandsurvivors@yahoo.com.

Folk are also being asked to decorate candle bags as they normally would for the Candle of Hope ceremony, and to display them in their windows, gardens or doorsteps on Saturday, 29th May at 10pm.

Shetland Relay for Life chair Martin Henderson said: “I’m grateful to the rest of the committee for the work they have done to ensure we can have a ‘virtual’ relay and I am excited to see what our teams do to maximise their fundraising.”

More details for the virtual Relay will be released during May.