Food body appeals for photographers to submit ‘best of Shetland’ images

The Shetland Food and Drink trailer could use a splash of colour.

Shetland Food and Drink is on the search for a photograph to appear on the side of its new trailer, and is also encouraging folk to come up with a name for it.

A £200 cash prize is being offered for the person who submits an image highlighting ‘the best of Shetland’.

The food and drink body is seeking submissions of at least 15 megapixels by 28th May.

SFAD hopes younger people might be inspired to share their suggestions for a name, and is promising to give prizes.

Chairwoman Marian Armitage said: “We are deeply grateful to the Crown Estate and to our sponsors for bringing this asset to life for the benefit of businesses and communities across Shetland.

“Once the trailer is branded and management processes are in place, it will be available to hire for event, demonstration, education, retail and pop-up catering use in Shetland and beyond.”