News

Investigation underway after racist graffiti is discovered

10 hours 24 min ago 0
Investigation underway after racist graffiti is discovered

Police are appealing for information after racist graffiti was sprayed on the walls of a derelict building in the South Mainland.

Swastikas and slogans, including references to George Floyd, were daubed on walls at Garths Ness.

Carina Newell of anti-racist group Shetland Staands insisted racism was making its unwelcome presence felt in the isles.

“There needs to be more education on what racism is,” she said. “For too long it’s been brushed under the carpet or seen as a bit of fun.

“There’s a certain undercurrent in Shetland that racism doesn’t really exist here. But that’s not the case. We just need to speak out.”

Police urged anyone with information to contact them on 101.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.