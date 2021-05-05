Investigation underway after racist graffiti is discovered

Police are appealing for information after racist graffiti was sprayed on the walls of a derelict building in the South Mainland.

Swastikas and slogans, including references to George Floyd, were daubed on walls at Garths Ness.

Carina Newell of anti-racist group Shetland Staands insisted racism was making its unwelcome presence felt in the isles.

“There needs to be more education on what racism is,” she said. “For too long it’s been brushed under the carpet or seen as a bit of fun.

“There’s a certain undercurrent in Shetland that racism doesn’t really exist here. But that’s not the case. We just need to speak out.”

Police urged anyone with information to contact them on 101.