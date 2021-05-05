Polling stations prepared for Scottish elections

The first ballot box is emptied at the count in the Clickimin Complex in 2014.

The SIC says it has taken steps to make polling stations as safe as possible as final preparations are made for Thursday’s Scottish elections.

Across Shetland, 34 polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm.

Seven polling stations will be located in the main hall of the Clickimin Centre, for 3,837 voters in Lerwick, while the smallest will be at the Uyeasound Public Hall in Unst with 95 voters.

Screens and hand sanitiser will be in place, and voters are asked to wear face masks when they attend.

Clean pencils will be available for each person, though folk are told they can take their own pen/pencil if they wish.

Counting of ballots will start at around 9,30am on Friday morning, with the final constituency result expected at around 4pm.

More than 4,600 of the 18,134 electorate have chosen to use a postal vote this year.