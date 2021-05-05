Tourism analysis to begin next week in bid to move on from Covid pandemic

An isles-wide assessment of tourism services is to begin next week, as businesses prepare to welcome visitors once again.

Tour operator Island Vista has been selected by Shetland Tourism Association to carry out the analysis.

The company already has close links with tourism providers.

Businesses are expected to be contacted by Island Vista staff from Monday onwards.

They will be asked to complete an initial online questionnaire, which will be followed up by a telephone interview.

As well as providing an overview of available service provision, the work is also intended to provide a support mechanism for businesses.

Those seeking guidance or support to re-open should be signposted to appropriate resources.

STA chairwoman Emma Miller said: “This research will be extremely valuable to the industry as we look to recover from the prolonged restrictions imposed by Covid.

“It’s important that we know what services Shetland has to offer, and that we identify gaps in provision or opportunities for the industry.

“This is as much about helping businesses and making sure they have access to support as it is about gathering the data.

“I’d encourage everyone who is contacted to engage with the project so we can work together to recover our industry and economy.”

Jolene Garriock of Island Vista said: “As we all know, the pandemic has really knocked the tourism industry, both locally and the world over.

“This is an important piece of work, which will not only help support the tourism industry as they work towards a successful restart but also to assure the local community that tourism businesses are taking all necessary precautions to restart safely and for the benefit of the community.”

The team should be contacting businesses in groups throughout the coming months, so not all tourism businesses will hear from them immediately.

Anyone who has recently opened a new tourism-related business is encouraged to send their contact details to Island Vista to ensure they are included.