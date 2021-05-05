News

TV chef to give live demonstration of isles food

The ITV crew filming at Busta. Photo: Taste of Shetland.

TV chef Phil Vickery will give a live demonstration of the best of Shetland food on ITV’s This Morning today (Wednesday).

The programme starts at 10am, with more demonstrations from Mr Vickery’s visit to the isles expected to be shown on Thursday 20th and 27th May.

Local band Haltadans played for Mr Vickery and the ITV camera crews at Busta House Hotel on Tuesday, and Busta wrote on Facebook that it was “such a pleasure” to have them, describing them as “absolute gems”.

Mr Vickery and his crew have had a busy few days, visiting local eateries such as Frankie’s Fish and Chips and The Cake Fridge in West Burrafirth.

Taste of Shetland manager Claire White said the premise of the filming was to showcase the isles now that tourists could arrive for a visit.

The TV chef and his crew leave on tonight’s ferry for Orkney.

 

