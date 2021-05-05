Two councillors lend their support to SNP candidate Tom Wills
As the countdown to polling day continues two high-profile SIC councillors have thrown their weight behind SNP candidate Tom Wills.
North Isles member Ryan Thomson – a former Liberal Democrat member – has publicly declared his support for Mr Wills.
Meanwhile, Lerwick North councillor Stephen Leask has also voiced his support for the man who hopes bring an end to the long-standing political dominance of the Liberal Democrats.
