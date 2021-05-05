Vaccination shuttle bus provided

Covic vaccination. Photo: Dave Donaldson

The council has provided details of a shuttle bus timetable aimed at helping ensure people get to their vaccination appointments.

Shuttle buses are scheduled to leave the Viking Bus Station in Lerwick every 15 minutes at five, 20, 35 and 50 minutes past each hour, for the vaccination centre at the Independent Living Centre at Gremista.

The free service is operational as of Wednesday, in line with the centre’s opening times.

The shuttle buses can also be hailed from bus stops at Bolts, The Shetland Hotel and JRJ, en route to the Independent Living Centre.