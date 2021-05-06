News

NHS Shetland to move to second doses from mid-May

Occupational health nurse Sam Wylie receives Shetland's first Covid-19 vaccine from her colleague Margaret Cooper.

NHS Shetland expects to have given “nearly everyone” who wants a Covid vaccine their first dose by mid-May.

Public health director Susan Laidlaw said they would be offering first doses at both the Independent Living Centre and the Gilbertson Park over the next week or so.

From Monday, 17th May, they expect to start moving onto second doses.

Dr Laidlaw said they anticipate second doses will be issued until the end of July.

Almost 14,000 Shetlanders have had their first dose already – around 74 per cent of the population.

“If you have not yet been called for your first dose, please look out for a call from an unknown or withheld number over the next few days,” Dr Laidlaw said.

“If you miss a call we will keep trying several times before sending you a letter.”

She encouraged people to note what day, time and clinic they have been asked to attend too.

