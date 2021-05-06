Polling stations open for Scottish elections

The polling station at the Clickimin's main hall, shortly before opening on Thursday.

Polling stations across Shetland opened at 7am this morning (Thursday, 6th May) for the Scottish parliamentary elections.

Thirty-four polling stations will be open until 10pm tonight for physical votes, with six candidates standing for the Shetland constituency seat.

Standing for the seat are: Beatrice Wishart (Liberal Democrats), Tom Wills (SNP), Martin Kerr (Scottish Labour), Nick Tulloch (Conservative), Brian Nugent (Restore Scotland) and Peter Tait (independent).

The largest polling place is the Clickimin in Lerwick, for 3,837 voters, while the smallest is the Uyeasound Public Hall in Unst (95 voters).

The total electorate in the isles is 18,134 voters, with 4,679 already using a postal vote before today.

Counting of the ballot papers will start at the Clickimin at 9.30am on Friday, 7th May, with the final result expected at around 4pm.