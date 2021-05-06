News

Polling stations open for Scottish elections

1 hour 47 min ago 0
Polling stations open for Scottish elections
The polling station at the Clickimin's main hall, shortly before opening on Thursday.

Polling stations across Shetland opened at 7am this morning (Thursday, 6th May) for the Scottish parliamentary elections.

Thirty-four polling stations will be open until 10pm tonight for physical votes, with six candidates standing for the Shetland constituency seat.

Standing for the seat are: Beatrice Wishart (Liberal Democrats), Tom Wills (SNP), Martin Kerr (Scottish Labour), Nick Tulloch (Conservative), Brian Nugent (Restore Scotland) and Peter Tait (independent).

The largest polling place is the Clickimin in Lerwick, for 3,837 voters, while the smallest is the Uyeasound Public Hall in Unst (95 voters).

The total electorate in the isles is 18,134 voters, with 4,679 already using a postal vote before today.

Counting of the ballot papers will start at the Clickimin at 9.30am on Friday, 7th May, with the final result expected at around 4pm.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.