Shetland police warn of “persuasive” traders

Police in Shetland have warned residents of unwanted visiting traders after a number have been observed going to door to door.

The traders are trying to sell a range of goods and, police warn, they can be extremely persuasive.

They advise protecting yourselves and your family by displaying ‘No Uninvited Sales People’ stickers that can be sourced from Trading Standards on 01595 744887.

For more information on protecting yourself from scams and rogue traders visit the Trading Standards Scotland website.