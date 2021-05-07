News

Beatrice Wishart reclaims isles MSP seat

Ryan Nicolson 8 hours 45 min ago 0
Liberal Democrat candidate Beatrice Wishart has retained her seat as Shetland’s MSP.

Ms Wishart pipped competitor Tom Wills (SNP) to reclaim the seat she took over from Tavish Scott in 2019.

Tom Wills was disappointed to lose the isles MSP seat. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

The Lib Dem candidate received 5,803 votes – just 806 more than Mr Wills, who received 4,997.

It was a major swing for the SNP party, who were over 1,800 votes behind the Liberal Democrats in the by-election of August 2019.

Nick Tulloch of Scottish Conservatives was third, with 503 votes.

Mr Wills said he was “really disappointed” to come so close but to lose out to Ms Wishart for a second time.

He said that, family permitting, he would be keen to stand for a third time.

Ms Wishart said she was “really pleased that nearly half of Shetland has voted for me”.

She said her first priority was the isles recovery post-pandemic.

There was a victory for the SNP in the Highlands and Islands regional vote, with the party securing 4,108 votes.

Their closest competition, the Liberal Democrats, received 3,157.

 

