News

Counting starts for isles MSP seat

5 hours 48 min ago 0
Counting starts for isles MSP seat
Counting is underway in the 2021 Scottish elections. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Votes are being counted at the Clickimin Leisure Centre for the Scottish parliamentary elections as of Friday morning.

Counting started at 9.30am, and the result of the Shetland constituency seat is expected at around 4pm.

Ballot boxes have been transported from the outer isles using the council’s inter-island ferries and have made their way to Lerwick to be counted.

Polling stations closed at 10pm last evening, but the counting of votes was delayed until morning due to Covid restrictions.

Overall voter turnout as of 5pm last night was 44 per cent – that figure did not include voter turnout from the Mossbank Hall, however, which had not provided figures to the SIC.

Almost 4,000 postal votes were received this year.

Its a socially-distanced count at the Clickimin Bowls Hall this year. Photo: Dave Donaldson.
TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.