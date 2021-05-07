Counting starts for isles MSP seat

Counting is underway in the 2021 Scottish elections. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Votes are being counted at the Clickimin Leisure Centre for the Scottish parliamentary elections as of Friday morning.

Counting started at 9.30am, and the result of the Shetland constituency seat is expected at around 4pm.

Ballot boxes have been transported from the outer isles using the council’s inter-island ferries and have made their way to Lerwick to be counted.

Polling stations closed at 10pm last evening, but the counting of votes was delayed until morning due to Covid restrictions.

Overall voter turnout as of 5pm last night was 44 per cent – that figure did not include voter turnout from the Mossbank Hall, however, which had not provided figures to the SIC.

Almost 4,000 postal votes were received this year.