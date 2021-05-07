News

In this week’s Shetland Times

In this week’s Shetland Times
Whitefish trawlers Sharyn Louise and Peterhead-based Benarkle headed towards the fish market this week in choppy waters. Photo: Ivan Reid.

In today’s (Friday 7th May) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • Blasting at the site of the Viking Energy windfarm has proved intense enough to shake nearby houses – with two critics saying the company “do what they want”.
  • The bitter dispute between the Shetland Shellfish Management Organisation (SSMO) and a group of angry local fishermen has escalated this week, after the SSMO’s chairman was accused of slander and of “acting in an unfitting manner”.
  • Tributes are paid to isles musician Drewie Hawick.
  • A foreign fishing vessel was given up to 15 hours notice before being boarded by inspection officers, a local skipper has alleged.
  • SPORT – Bowlers sweat over the potential closure of one of their rinks, while Scalloway FC will have to play their home games from Burra at the start of the senior football season.
