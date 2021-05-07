New turbine blades make an arrival

A set of three wind turbine blades have arrived for the Burradale windfarm.

Operator Shetland Aerogenerators Ltd says the arrival serves as a reminder of its ongoing investment in its site.

Chief executive David Thomson said it came as part of a plan to keep Burradale operational “for a long time to come”.

“These turbines went up over 21 years ago and we expect them to continue producing energy for many more years,” he said.

“We frequently have to renew major components and this year we decided our blades are due some extra attention.

“We did something similar 10 years ago and it’s the right time to look at them again.”

He added the blades would be swapped with the old ones when a suitable weather window emerges.

“The blades are a good example of how our business looks to reduce waste, reuse elements and recycle only as a last resort.”

He said the new set of blades had been sourced from another site before being refurbished to give another 10 years of life.

“Our removed blades will go to be similarly refurbished and, eventually, a set from Burradale can be used on someone else’s project.

“This gives each blade several ‘lives’, which is the most environmentally friendly way to operate.”

Mr Thomson said there had been some disruption following their arrival “because it is good practice to involve an escort for loads of this length”.

“We’re grateful to Police Scotland for helping us minimise the disturbance.”