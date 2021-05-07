News

Nugent: Unionist parties should support referendum

Ryan Taylor 7 hours 38 min ago 0
Brian Nugent

Unionist parties must support another referendum if a majority of independence-supporting MSPs are elected.

That is the view of Restore Scotland candidate Brian Nugent, who has spoken after Beatrice Wishart narrowly beat SNP rival Tom Wills.
Mr Nugent campaigned for an independent Scotland outside the EU.

He has urged voters to “investigate” what he calls the EU’s “undemocratic, bureaucratic” nature.

He also described the EU as “a danger to fishing”.

Mr Nugent spoke on Friday afternoon as the Scotland-wide picture showed the SNP on course to win.

“If there is a majority of independence supporting MSPs the unionist parties have to support an independence referendum.

“The voters have spoken. Some see division, I see democracy in action. If there is a case to make for Scotland in Britain, then make it.

“Not being a fan of the EU, I would like to thank that organisation for supplying Restore Scotland with so much ammunition to comment on. It is the gift that keeps on giving.”

