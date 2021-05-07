Turnout similar to 2019 by-election

The overall turnout for the 2021 Scottish election is 66 per cent, according to Shetland Islands Council.

That is similar to the 2019 by-election, which was 66.39 per cent.

There were 11,968 votes accepted, which includes 4,081 postal votes.

Voting is up slightly from the 2019 by-election, when 11,825 votes were received.

Uyeasound Public Hall had the highest percentage of voters turning out (73.7 per cent), while the Symbister Hall in Whalsay had one of the lowest (49.7 per cent).

Votes are still being counted, with the final result expected in the next few hours.