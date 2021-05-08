Regional list MSPs are named

The seven regional MSPs for the Highlands and Islands have been declared, with four Tories representing the north of Scotland.

It comes after yesterday’s news that SNP candidate Tom Wills was narrowly beaten to become Shetland’s MSP by the Liberal Democrat Beatrice Wishart.

On the regional list, the SNP will be represented in the Scottish parliament by Emma Roddick of Inverness.

Jamie Halcro Johnston has secured a new term as a list MSP for the Tories, in what has been described as a major win for the Conservatives on the regional list.

The party is also represented on the list by leader Douglas Ross, as well as Edward Mountain and Donald Cameron.

Meanwhile, Rhoda Grant has again been elected as Scottish Labour MSP for the north of Scotland, while Ariane Burgess will represent the Greens.

The turnout for the Highlands and Islands regional list was 66.1 per cent.

The collation was made in Inverness by regional returning officer Donna Manson.

Final calculation and checks took place before the seven successful candidates on the list were declared.