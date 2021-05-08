News

Town hall will fly European flag

Ryan Taylor 46 min ago 0
Town hall will fly European flag

The European flag will fly above Lerwick Town Hall on Sunday to mark Europe Day.

It marks the anniversary of the Schuman Declaration on 9th May 1950, when French minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Robert Schuman proposed closer European integration in the years after World War Two.

The Council of Europe was set up in 1949 to promote democracy and protect human rights and the rule of law in Europe.

It includes membership of 47 European countries. It is distinct from the European Union which comprises 27 member states.

Although the UK has left the EU, it continues to be a member of the Council of Europe.

Council convener Malcolm Bell said: “We have flown the European Flag at Lerwick Town Hall for many years and will continue to do so.

“Shetland has always been an outward looking and inclusive community.

“We are proud that people from across Europe and beyond have made Shetland their home.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.