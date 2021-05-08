Town hall will fly European flag

The European flag will fly above Lerwick Town Hall on Sunday to mark Europe Day.

It marks the anniversary of the Schuman Declaration on 9th May 1950, when French minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Robert Schuman proposed closer European integration in the years after World War Two.

The Council of Europe was set up in 1949 to promote democracy and protect human rights and the rule of law in Europe.

It includes membership of 47 European countries. It is distinct from the European Union which comprises 27 member states.

Although the UK has left the EU, it continues to be a member of the Council of Europe.

Council convener Malcolm Bell said: “We have flown the European Flag at Lerwick Town Hall for many years and will continue to do so.

“Shetland has always been an outward looking and inclusive community.

“We are proud that people from across Europe and beyond have made Shetland their home.”