Advice given to help farmers stay safe

Farmers are being urged to stay safe when working near overhead power lines and poles.

The advice has come from Scottish and Southern Energy (SSEN) Distribution.

It has been encouraged by a drop in incidents in the past year across the north of Scotland, from 505 to 448.

But it says more can be done to improve the picture even further.

The network operator has launched a new safety campaign including direct ‘farmer-to-farmer’ advice and clear instructions to follow in an emergency.

It follows a research project with farmers to explore safety behaviours and their understanding of the dangers they may face.

Operational Safety Manager Ian Crawley said: “Before you head out on the farm, check the power lines above you.

“If you do come in to contact with an overhead line or wooden electricity pole, stay in the cab if it’s safe to do so and call our teams immediately.”