Farming leader says new MSPs must confront challenges faced by industry

NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy.

A farming leader has welcomed the new raft of MSPs.

But NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy says the parliament faces major tasks ahead.

In Shetland, Liberal Democrat Beatrice Wishart narrowly beat off competition from SNP candidate Tom Wills.

Nationally the vote saw the SNP secure 64 seats.

Mr Kennedy said: “NFU Scotland wants a sustainable and profitable future for farmers and crofters and our key asks were clearly mapped out in our manifesto for these elections.

“We want to use that manifesto as a building block to work with the new government and all parties on the nation’s green recovery and our response to the climate change crisis.

“Our new parliament must quickly show leadership in adopting policies that will set the future direction for Scottish agriculture.”

Issues which have impacted on isles producers include consultation over changes in animal transportation, while concerns have also been raised over issues concerning silage and slurry.