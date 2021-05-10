Over 18s urged to contact NHS for Covid jab

Pharmacy technician Zandra Williamson with a vaccine. Photo: NHS Shetland.

Over 18s are being urged to contact NHS Shetland if they wish to have a Covid jab.

That is the advice being given by the health board, in its latest drive to ramp up the vaccination programme.

It follows news at the weekend that those under 40 will receive the Pfizer vaccine.

In a statement NHS Shetland said anyone aged 18 or over who wished to have the Covid-19 jab, and who had not yet been contacted, should telephone 01595 743319 and leave a message.

The scheduling team should call back with an appointment for the next set of clinics.

Young people aged 16 and 17 should call for a vaccination appointment if they are:

• In a clinical risk group

• Are an unpaid carer

• Are in one of the health and social care worker priority groups

• Live in a household with someone who is severely immune-suppressed.

Meanwhile, NHS Shetland says people waiting to have their second vaccine dose will be contacted by the team between eight and 12 weeks after their first dose.

But people are being reminded not to contact NHS Shetland to ask about their second dose unless they have reached 11 weeks or later and not yet heard – or if they had their first dose outside Shetland.

Almost everyone is expected to be given the same vaccine as they had for the first dose, regardless of age.

A very small number of people will need the other vaccine for clinical reasons.

Anyone who has previously declined the vaccine but who has changed their mind are being invited to contact the NHS on 01595 743319, or Occupational Health if they are a health or social

care worker.

This is said to be specifically relevant for anyone who was pregnant or breastfeeding when they declined the offer, as the vaccine is now offered routinely to this group.