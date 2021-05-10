Headlines News

Over 18s urged to contact NHS for Covid jab

Ryan Taylor 7 hours 35 min ago 0
Over 18s urged to contact NHS for Covid jab
Pharmacy technician Zandra Williamson with a vaccine. Photo: NHS Shetland.

Over 18s are being urged to contact NHS Shetland if they wish to have a Covid jab.

That is the advice being given by the health board, in its latest drive to ramp up the vaccination programme.

It follows news at the weekend that those under 40 will receive the Pfizer vaccine.

In a statement NHS Shetland said anyone aged 18 or over who wished to have the Covid-19 jab, and who had not yet been contacted, should telephone 01595 743319 and leave a message.

The scheduling team should call back with an appointment for the next set of clinics.

Young people aged 16 and 17 should call for a vaccination appointment if they are:

• In a clinical risk group
• Are an unpaid carer
• Are in one of the health and social care worker priority groups
• Live in a household with someone who is severely immune-suppressed.

Meanwhile, NHS Shetland says people waiting to have their second vaccine dose will be contacted by the team between eight and 12 weeks after their first dose.

But people are being reminded not to contact NHS Shetland to ask about their second dose unless they have reached 11 weeks or later and not yet heard – or if they had their first dose outside Shetland.

Almost everyone is expected to be given the same vaccine as they had for the first dose, regardless of age.

A very small number of people will need the other vaccine for clinical reasons.

Anyone who has previously declined the vaccine but who has changed their mind are being invited to contact the NHS on 01595 743319, or Occupational Health if they are a health or social
care worker.

This is said to be specifically relevant for anyone who was pregnant or breastfeeding when they declined the offer, as the vaccine is now offered routinely to this group.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.