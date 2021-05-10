Routine home repairs suspended by SIC

Shetland Islands Council’s housing service has temporarily suspended routine house repairs as it prioritises emergency and urgent work.

A backlog of home repairs has built up due to Covid, with SIC pausing routine repair work until the end of June.

Essential work to empty houses will also continue to allow properties to be let.

Tenants can still report repairs via the helpdesk on 01595 744399 or by emailing housingrepairs@shetland.gov.uk.

Details of what is classed as emergency, urgent and routine repairs can be found in the Tenants Handbook and on the SIC Housing website.

SIC have been contacted for more information on the amount of repairs and number of empty homes they currently have.