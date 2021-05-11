Council confirms Tall Ships to return in 2023

The welcoming ceremony. Photo: Dave Donaldson

The SIC has confirmed long-awaited news that the Tall Ships Races will return to Shetland in 2023.

Lerwick is one of four confirmed host ports for the races, which were last in the isles in 2011.

The news was reported by The Shetland Times last month, after a letter from chief executive Maggie Sandison to councillors confirmed Lerwick had been selected.

Council leader Steven Coutts said the news was “tremendous” for Shetland.

“We have a strong history of delivering memorable Tall Ships Races here in Shetland; they really hold a special place in the memories of so many in our community.”

LPA chief executive Calum Grains said the news was particularly welcome in a time of Covid recovery.

“The colourful visit will provide a major event for the community, a showcase for island products and culture, a boost for the economy and enhance Lerwick’s international reputation as a tall ships-friendly port.”