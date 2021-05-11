Pair convicted of murder to appeal

Dawn Smith and Ross MacDougall were found guilty last year. Photo: Police Scotland

Two people who were convicted of murdering 40-year-old Tracy Walker in Lerwick in July 2019 will appeal their convictions at a court hearing later this year.

Ross MacDougall, 32, and Dawn Smith, 29, were handed life sentences at the High Court in Edinburgh last year.

The pair denied striking Ms Walker on the head with a rock before strangling her and stabbing her in the throat.

Judge Lord Uist told MacDougall he would have to serve a minimum of 23 years before he could apply for parole. Smith was told she would have to serve at least 20 years and two months before she could hope for release from custody.

But the pair have instructed lawyers to argue that they have fallen victims to miscarriages of justice.

Lawyers are also appealing that the sentences imposed on the duo were excessive.

An official at the Court of Criminal Appeal confirmed on Tuesday that a procedural hearing in the case will take place on Thursday, 20th May.

A full hearing is expected to take place next month.

The pair had denied murdering Tracy but were found guilty by a jury.