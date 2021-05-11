News

Sticking to rules helped achieve switch to level one, NHS boss insists

Ryan Taylor 4 hours 51 min ago 0
NHS Shetland chief executive Michael Dickson.

The chief executive of NHS Shetland has welcomed news that Shetland will move straight to level one restrictions next week.

Michael Dickson says the news – announced on Monday by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon – is “a direct result” of communities sticking to the rules “through some very tough times”.

“In Shetland, we twice contained very serious outbreaks by working together. In Orkney, our community’s discipline has, thankfully, kept the virus, for the most part at bay,” said Mr Dickson, who also serves as interim chief executive of NHS Orkney.

“However, Covid is not gone and, while our vaccination rollouts are doing extremely well, we must still remain vigilant and now more than ever ensure we all stick to FACTS.”

