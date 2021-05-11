News

Tributes paid after death of ex-Guizer Jarl Jim Coutts

Andrew Hirst 10 hours 15 min ago 0
Jim Coutts as Guizer Jarl in 1996. Photo: John Coutts.

Warm tributes have been paid to former Guizer Jarl  and “much loved character” Jim Coutts.

Secretary of the Ex Jarls Association Stanley Manson said Mr Coutts, who was Jarl in 1996, would be a “big miss” to the association.

Mr Manson confirmed Mr Coutts was sadly the third jarl to die this year. 

Drew Tulloch, who was jarl in1969, died in February  and John Ratter who was jarl in 1985 passed away last month. 

Photographer John Coutts shared an iconic image of Jim Coutts on Facebook yesterday.

He said he was a  “much loved character in Up-Helly- A’ circles and throughout the community”.

The post was met with an outpouring of condolences and fond memories.

Further tributes to Jim Coutts will be featured in the next edition of The Shetland Times.

Twitter

