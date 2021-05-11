TV adventurer filming in the isles this month

TV presenter and adventurer Ben Fogle will be filming scenes for his new BBC programme Sacred Islands in Shetland later this month.

The BBC confirmed Mr Fogle would be filming in Lerwick, Oxna, Papa Stour, St. Ninian’s Isle, Yell and Unst.

He is expected to be in the isles for around six days.

The series, which will premiere on BBC Scotland later this year, will see Mr Fogle celebrate a series of Scottish islands in four 60-minute long episodes.

He said he was “still fascinated by Scottish islands”, and described it as his “dream series”.

It follows the recent shooting on the latest series of the popular Shetland series, also for the BBC, and TV chef Phil Vickery’s live cooking segment from Busta Hotel on This Morning.