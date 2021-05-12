Prison term after assault on butcher staff

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A repeat offender is beginning an eight month prison sentence after he admitted assaulting two members of staff at a Lerwick butcher shop having consumed a cocktail of drugs and alcohol.

Grant Huntington, 32, was told there was no alternative to a custodial sentence when he appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court via video-link.

The court heard Huntington was “intoxicated” at the time of the offence on 25th February.

He had behaved in a threatening or abusive manner at the Alex Morrison’s shop in the town, behaving aggressively towards staff, shouting, swearing and refusing to leave.

Huntington then went on to make a nuisance of himself at Anderson’s Butchers on Commercial Road, where he assaulted two members of staff.

He later went to an address in the town’s St Magnus Street and repeatedly kicked a door in an attempt to the house.

From there he went to the public toilets where he again behaved aggressively, and refused to leave.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Huntington had an extensive schedule of previous convictions.

“This is a course of conduct that endured over two hours. He was wandering about the town intoxicated with alcohol and possibly other substances.”

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said Huntington had sourced “white valium” which he had mixed with alcohol “with disastrous consequences”.

He said Huntington had “no recollection” of the incident and had been “mortified” by what he had done.

Mr Kelly added the “good citizens of Lerwick must have been petrified by him in his debauched state”.

He added Huntington had been remanded since February and had “vowed to stay off alcohol”.

“He’s now 32. He’s at an age where he has got to be responsible and if he continues along this line he’s going to be in prison for most of the rest of his life.”

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank told Huntington: “I will deal with these matters today. Given the nature of these offences, and considering your previous convictions, the only appropriate measure is to impose a custodial sentence.

Huntington’s prison term has been backdated to 26th February, when he was first held on remand.