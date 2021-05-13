News

Kergord home makes final of TV competition

7 hours 3 min ago 0
Kergord home makes final of TV competition
Gary Mainland and Julie Talbot at Evrabister in Kergord. Photo: BBC.

A Kergord home has made it to the final of the BBC programme Scotland’s Home of the Year.

Both renovated croft house Evrabister, owned by Gary Mainland and Julie Talbot, and Wendy and Maurice Inkster’s Da Hen Run in Burra featured in Wednesday night’s episode.

Judges Anna Campbell-Jones, Kate Spiers and Michael Angus were seen visiting the two Shetland homes, and one in Stromness, with Da Hen Run first up on the programme.

The judges were seen admiring Mrs Inkster’s handiwork in her Burra Bears workshop, and enjoying the view from their kitchen out into the water.

But they picked fault with other aspects of the home, and scored it 23 out of 30.

They were more enamoured with Evrabister in Kergord, which they scored a near-perfect 28 out of 30.

Ms Talbot said last week she was “very surprised” to get the call to appear in the show, given the calibre of houses involved.

Mr Angus said that Evrabister was a “deserved” finalist for the competition, which continues on Wednesday nights on BBC Scotland.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.