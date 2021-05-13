Kergord home makes final of TV competition

Gary Mainland and Julie Talbot at Evrabister in Kergord. Photo: BBC.

A Kergord home has made it to the final of the BBC programme Scotland’s Home of the Year.

Both renovated croft house Evrabister, owned by Gary Mainland and Julie Talbot, and Wendy and Maurice Inkster’s Da Hen Run in Burra featured in Wednesday night’s episode.

Judges Anna Campbell-Jones, Kate Spiers and Michael Angus were seen visiting the two Shetland homes, and one in Stromness, with Da Hen Run first up on the programme.

The judges were seen admiring Mrs Inkster’s handiwork in her Burra Bears workshop, and enjoying the view from their kitchen out into the water.

But they picked fault with other aspects of the home, and scored it 23 out of 30.

They were more enamoured with Evrabister in Kergord, which they scored a near-perfect 28 out of 30.

Ms Talbot said last week she was “very surprised” to get the call to appear in the show, given the calibre of houses involved.

Mr Angus said that Evrabister was a “deserved” finalist for the competition, which continues on Wednesday nights on BBC Scotland.