Wishart sworn in as MSP and says she is ‘here to help’

Beatrice Wishart is sworn in at Holyrood on Thursday. Photo: Liberal Democrats.

Beatrice Wishart was sworn in as Shetland’s MSP on Thursday after last week’s election victory over SNP candidate Tom Wills.

She asked folk to “reach out with problems, worries or concerns”, and added: “I’m here to help.”

Ms Wishart said it was “a privilege” to be selected to represent the isles once again.

“I also look forward to continuing the work I started following my first election eighteen months ago.

“From standing up against HIAL’s plan to centralise Shetland’s air traffic control, to working to tackle fuel poverty and the climate emergency, it’s safe to say there is plenty to be getting on with.

“Working for recovery must be the focus of this parliament, and it won’t be an easy task. I will ensure Shetland has a voice in Holyrood at every stage of that process.”

