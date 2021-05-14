News

Chef de Partie at The Shetland Hotel

CHEF DE PARTIE

We are looking for a chef de partie to join us at The Shetland Hotel; a modern 64 bedroomed hotel in Lerwick, details at www.shetlandhotels.com

You will be an able chef, maybe been a commis and just made the step up, or looking for a change; you should be committed to good food. Alternatively you might be a “cook” in an establishment looking to further a career in catering within a professional kitchen environment.

Brudolff Hotels Group have 3 hotels in Lerwick, and can offer career progression for chefs who want to be part of a friendly, busy, professional team.

SALARY dependent on applicant and level of experience; all applications welcome and various levels and will be considered.

Please apply to marjorybarrie@brudolffhotels.co.uk enclosing a C.V. or with information; or write to her at The Shetland Hotel, Holmsgarth Road, Lerwick ZE1 0PW; If you have any queries please call her on 01595 695515.

Brudolff Hotels Group, serving Aberdeen and Shetland — attentive service, relaxing surroundings, quality cuisine.

