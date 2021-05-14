News

In this week’s Shetland Times

Andrew Hirst 12 hours 57 min ago
A turbine blade is transported out of Lerwick, past Dales Voe, on its way to the Burradale windfarm site. Photo: David Thomson.

In today’s (Friday 14th May) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • Multi-million pound tourism boost on the cards as Covid-19 restrictions are eased.
  • Shetland Space Centre’s chief executive claims the company has taken ownership of its site in Unst after he repaid a £610,000 loan of public money.
  • Tributes are paid to former Guizer Jarl Jim Coutts.
  • Musician Maurice Henderson adds another string to his bow by crafting a fiddle during Covid winter lockdown.
  • SPORT – Ian Smith issues caution over the first senior football fixtures amid concerns about lack of referees.
