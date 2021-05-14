In this week’s Shetland Times
- Multi-million pound tourism boost on the cards as Covid-19 restrictions are eased.
- Shetland Space Centre’s chief executive claims the company has taken ownership of its site in Unst after he repaid a £610,000 loan of public money.
- Tributes are paid to former Guizer Jarl Jim Coutts.
- Musician Maurice Henderson adds another string to his bow by crafting a fiddle during Covid winter lockdown.
- SPORT – Ian Smith issues caution over the first senior football fixtures amid concerns about lack of referees.