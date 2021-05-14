Security measures against bird flu to end this weekend

Enhanced biosecurity measures that helped protect against bird flu are due to end this weekend.

Chief veterinary officers are urging poultry keepers to remain vigilant as the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone is lifted on Saturday.

An aviation “lockdown” began in November and ended on 31st March.

Additional measures have remained in place.

Chief Veterinary Officer for Scotland Sheila Voas has released a statement with her English and Welsh counterparts, Christine Middlemiss and Christianne Glossop.

“This will be welcome news for bird keepers across the country who have put great effort into keeping their flocks safe this winter.

“We have taken swift action to contain and eliminate this disease, and we urge all bird keepers – whether they have just a few birds or thousands – to continue to do their bit to maintain strict biosecurity measures on their premises, so that we do not lose the progress that we have made over the past few months.”