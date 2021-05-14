Unseen film footage of Shetland now online

Shetland Film Archive’s latest trip down memory lane is now available to watch on YouTube.

The hour long, never-before-seen clips showing life on the isle from the 1950’s and 60s, premiered at 7pm, Thursday, 13th May on both Youtube and the SFA Facebook page.

The footage includes walks down a thriving Commercial Street and going for a dip in Scalloway’s open air pool. The collection also includes footage of the Queen and Prince Philip visiting Shetland in 1960.

As fascinating as it is to see how places have evolved over the past 60 years, it is the similarities that interest SFA chairman Greg McCarron, as he explains: “I always find it interesting to see footage of Commercial Street because the buildings are so unchanged.

“There are some great driving shots going down Commercial Street in 1959/1960 and the buildings are the same except the shop fronts are different and the fashions are different, but you could be driving down Commercial Street today, if it wasn’t for those things.

He adds: “What is also interesting is the footage of the Queen’s visit in 1960 and the crowds that came out to see her. People were dressed up in all their finery and they were so excited, climbing on roofs to get a good perspective.”

The footage will be available to view for the next two weeks.