Waiting Staff at The Waterfront Bar and Grill

The waterfront bar and grill – waiting staff

Required for a busy, 64 bedroomed hotel in Lerwick. The post is waiting, on breakfast/lunch/dinner shifts.

Applicants should have a pleasant and diplomatic personality and a positive approach to good customer service. Hours of work involve shift patterns, any five days from seven, but do include breakfast shifts and dinner shifts. Previous experience is not essential as full training will be given. Applications also considered for summer only.

For further information or to apply, please email marjorybarrie@brudolffhotels.co.uk; write to her at Marjory Barrie, The Shetland Hotel, Holmsgarth Road, Lerwick, Shetland, ZE1 0PW; or call along reception and complete an application form.