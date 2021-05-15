Former Shetland teacher found guilty of sex offences

A jury has found a former Shetland school teacher guilty of engaging in sexual activity with two pupils.

Kieran Malcolmson, 35, was found guilty of being in a position of trust as a schoolteacher and engaging in sexual activity other than sexual intercourse with or directed towards a pupil in 2009.

He was also convicted of engaging in sexual activity with or directed towards another pupil at a school in 2018.

The teacher, of Sandwick, is said to have kissed the girl, aged under 18, and to have “repeatedly asked her to come to a dark and secluded area”.

The case was heard in Aberdeen and Malcolmson will be sentenced in June.

